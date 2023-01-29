‘Really fun to see’: snow sculpture challenge transforms Glenelm

A friendly competition has transformed Winnipeg’s Glenelm neighbourhood into an arctic art gallery.

Entries for the sixth annual snow sculpture challenge are now on display in the east part of the city.

"It’s something that started off pretty small but has grown over the years,” said Michel Durand-Wood, co-chair of the Glenelm Neighbourhood Association.

He said 40 households have carved some incredible creations over the past few weeks.

“People are challenged to create a sculpture in their front yard, and then we have local businesses donate prizes and we do a random draw from all the entries,” said Durand-Wood.

He added it is really about bringing the community together at this time of year, “The goal of it is really to get people out and about and connecting with neighbours in a season when people tend to hunker down and hibernate,” said Durand-Wood.

He said the neighbourhood is really excited about it. "There's so many different people participating... is just incredible, is just really fun to see."

A map of the sculpture locations is available online.