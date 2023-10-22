"Really important to have that outlet': Manitoba's 2SLGBTQ+ curling league

Nick Sears and his teammates spend their Sundays sweeping away at the Granite Curling Club.

“We are ‘Loosen up my Buttons,’ in reference to the infamous Pussy Cat Dolls,” Sears says about his team name.

This is the second year the team is playing together as part of the Keystone Rainbow Curling league.

It’s one of the largest queer sports communities in the province, with more than 150 participants making up 31 teams this season, the most in the league’s 18-year history.

“I think for the queer community, it's really important to have that outlet,” said Sears. “We are a curling league first and foremost, that's what we're here to do. But at the end of the day, we're also a really great resource for our community.”

A resource the league’s president says promotes safety and inclusivity.

“Spaces like this are important to make sure that people feel like they belong,” said Keystone Curling president Mark Lawson.

The league recently unveiled its inclusive pride flag curling rings as part of an effort to represent its diverse community.

“It also helps to create that sacred space, showcasing to people that we’re here and we belong,” Lawson said.

“To have just a full group that's fully accepting of everyone and an almost unspoken language and bond between players even if you don't get to talk to them muchis pretty neat,” said Meagan Stewart, a member of the “Tricks of the Rings” team.

“I've been curling competitively for the majority of my life and nothing compares to being involved in this league,” said Team Boisvert’s Nikki Webb.

Participants range from high-skilled sweepers to new kids on the rock. The league encourages anyone from the city’s queer community to come out and curl through their various events and workshops.

“Throughout the year, we hold lots of Learn to Curl events to get people involved with sport,” Lawson said.

People that are interested in joining the league as a spare participant can register on the organization’s website. The league says no prior curling knowledge or experience is required to join.

The league also invites the LGBTQ2S+ community to attend its upcoming social events and says it looks forward to growing even more as the season slides on.