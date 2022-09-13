'Really kind of an honour': Local artwork being used in upcoming show shot in Manitoba

Work that was featured in a local art gallery will soon be able to be seen on a television show that is being shot in the province.

The production crew for the show The Spencer Sisters, which is being shot in Winnipeg and other parts of southern Manitoba, rented a couple of pieces from the gallery Cre8ery.

Jordan Miller, the executive director and owner of the gallery, said she was approached about some of the artwork in early August and said she was excited when she saw the request email.

"In 16 years, this is actually our second time renting out to movie film sets. And so I was really happy to hear that some of our artists, that are lesser-known, would be able to have the opportunity, because not only do they get a little bit of money, but they also get a little bit of exposure," said Miller.

A piece done by Anne Marie Layman called Assiniboine Park #1. It was one of several pieces that were rented to be included in the upcoming TV show The Spencer Sisters, which was shot in Manitoba. Sept. 13, 2022. (Submitted by: Jordan Miller)

Not only were some local artists featured, but Miller said work that she had created and previously sold will also be seen in the show, as one of the houses the show rented already had some of Miller's work and the show wanted to keep it up.

"So I had to sign clearance forms for my work that were purchased actually during the pandemic," she said. "It's really interesting to get an email one day when you're kind of having a hard day, and to see that your work has been recognized by somebody that works on the set and says, 'Hey, these are worth something, these are valuable, and I want to use these as part of the production'… I wasn't being replaced, I was being featured, which is really kind of an honour."

Miller said it means a lot to see movie and television show productions to support and recognize local artists and showcase their work.

Abandoned Ferris Wheel is by Tanisha Salakoh and was one of several pieces rented to be included in the upcoming show called The Spencer Sisters, which has been shot throughout Manitoba. Sept. 13, 2022. (Submitted by: Jordan Miller)

"I think it really speaks to the quality of the art that is produced by us on a local level."

She noted it can be a challenge to be an artist at times as they rely on direct sales for their work, so to receive income in another way is significant.

"Anything that I can do to support the artists by renting out and getting a small fee for each piece does support the artist. It does help buy art supplies for future pieces, it does help them with their promotions. So all around, it's good."

The Spencer Sisters is a joint production between Entertainment One and CTV. It is starring Back to the Future's Lea Thompson as well as Stacey Farber from Degrassi: The Next Generation.