'Really traumatic': Winnipeg store workers attacked with bear spray
A Winnipeg store owner is calling for stricter penalties for using bear mace on people after several of his staff members were hit with the spray.
Rick Shone, the owner of Wilderness Supply, said two people tried to shoplift at the Isabel Street store on Saturday, but when confronted, one of them pulled out bear spray and used it on staff.
"It was really traumatic for the employees and it took hours for it to wear off as well, so it's a really unfortunate incident," Shone said in an interview on Sunday.
Shone said five employees ended up feeling the bear spray.
He estimates the incident cost him around $3,000 dollars between the cleanup and damaged items. This does not factor in being forced to close during one of the busiest times in retail.
"Lost a lot of merchandise. It wasn't stolen, but it is damaged because of the bear spray, and we had to hire cleaners to professionally clean this space. We did compensate our employees that were supposed to come in today," noted Shone.
Shone said he sells bear spray at his store but, keeps it locked in the back and requires customers to fill out paperwork and show valid ID before purchasing. He said these are precautions some other retailers skip, especially online.
"But I did just do a little test this morning and tried to buy it. I was able to buy it successfully in about two minutes online, and I could get it delivered to my house in four days, so it's a big problem," explained Shone.
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) said the incident is being investigated as a robbery, with no arrest made so far.
According to the WPS, there were 528 incidents involving bear spray in the first half of this year.
While they don't have year-end numbers yet, they estimate there to be around 1,200 -- a nearly 40 per cent increase from last year and an 80 per cent jump from 2020.
The Manitoba government acknowledged the issue of bear spray in September. The justice minister asked the Federal Department of Justice to change the Criminal Code to include modified bear spray as a prohibited weapon and to make it more difficult for those who use it to assault people to obtain bail.
These are potential changes Shone would also like to see.
"This was a really senseless act," he said. "It was a very short period of time, eight to 10 seconds, caused significant trauma to the staff and also a lot of damage to the property of our store,” he said.
Shone said the can of bear spray used in his store was blacked out with tape and was concealed before use.
CTV News Winnipeg reached out to the justice minister's office but did not hear back.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Key Ukrainian city's rapid fall leaves unanswered questions
Now that Russia has retreated from Kherson following Ukraine's counteroffensive in the south, residents want to know why Moscow's forces were able to overrun the city so easily. Families of the dead say they have been trying in vain for months to get information from the military and the government so they can have some closure about the deaths of their loved ones.
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France in instant classic on penalties
Lionel Messi's once-in-a-generation career is complete. The Argentina superstar is finally a World Cup champion.
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
Argentina dominates as World Cup Golden Ball, player award winners revealed
After Argentina claimed the 2022 FIFA World Cup trophy, the association confirmed the winners for several individual awards, including the Golden Ball and the Golden Boot. CTVNews.ca has the breakdown.
Why we can't get enough of the 'Wednesday' dance
Wednesday Addams doesn't do anything by accident. So when the spirit of dance possessed the typically morose teen at her school dance in the new Netflix series bearing her name, it caused an immediate stir, onscreen and off.
'Hallowed space': Divers pull 275 artifacts from 2022 excavation of Franklin ship
Eleven metres below the surface of the Northwest Passage, deep within the wreck of one of Capt. John Franklin's doomed ships, something caught the eye of diver Ryan Harris. Harris was in the middle of the 2022 field season on the wreck of HMS Erebus.
Ukraine leader calls for global peace summit in video message
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday proposed holding a global peace summit this winter, in a video message Kyiv was hoping would be broadcast ahead of the soccer World Cup final in Qatar, although it appeared unlikely FIFA would allow the move.
Canadians finding faith as Americans lose it: survey on importance of religion
A new survey suggests the perceptions of Canadians and Americans on religion have changed over the past couple of years.
Regina
-
'We enjoy winter': Regina skiing enthusiasts welcome frigid temperatures
Frigid temperatures are expected throughout Saskatchewan as the province prepares for the holiday season.
-
Stolen vehicle investigation leads to police chase, 1 arrest: Regina police
The discovery of a stolen vehicle led to an early morning pursuit that ended with one arrest, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).
-
'Priority of the people lost to council': Housing advocates frustrated over lack of public debate on homelessness funding
Community organizations and housing advocates are speaking out after the City of Regina's budget debate came to a close Friday evening.
Saskatoon
-
Extreme cold warnings in effect for northern Sask.: Environment Canada
Environment Canada issued extreme cold warnings on Sunday as a multi-day episode of “very cold wind chills” descends on the prairies.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
-
'We will blockade': FSIN chiefs threaten action in response to Saskatchewan First Act
More than 30 first nation chiefs from across the province gathered in Saskatoon Friday to denounce the recently introduced Saskatchewan First Act and threaten action beyond meetings and negotiations.
Northern Ontario
-
OPP in the northeast need more communicators
The North East Region OPP are looking to hire more communication staff; these personnel are often referred to as dispatchers.
-
London Knights player falls to death, LPS Major Crime Section investigating
The London Police Service (LPS) Major Crime Section is investigating after a man fell to his death from a downtown London, Ont. apartment building on Saturday morning. Hours later, CTV News London learned the deceased was London Knights forward Abakar Kazbekov.
-
FedNor invests $1.3M in the northeast
Friday, Patty Hajdu, the minister of Indigenous Services and minister responsible for FedNor announced more than $1.35 million in funding for five Indigenous projects located in northeastern Ontario.
Edmonton
-
'Their safe zone': Special shopping spree helps immunocompromised kids, families
Families with immunocompromised or seriously ill children got to have a private shopping spree before Toys 'R' Us opened Sunday morning.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Pet-friendly photos with Santa benefits Sheltered Paws animal rescue
Sherwood Park volunteers organized a fundraiser photo session with Santa on Sunday that welcomed pet owners to bring their furry friends.
Toronto
-
Toronto community to come together to decry hate during menorah lighting Sunday
The entire east Toronto community is invited to come together and stand in solidarity with the Jewish community against hate and anti-Semitism during a menorah lighting event Sunday evening at Woodbine Park.
-
Man killed in downtown Toronto early Sunday morning
Toronto police are investigating a murder in downtown Toronto.
-
Downtown Toronto stabbing escalated after dispute over liquor: witnesses
The victim of an early morning stabbing in downtown Toronto Sunday is being mourned by residents of a nearby shelter.
Calgary
-
Calgary families take home Christmas presents from firefighter toy drive
Nearly 4,000 gifts were handed out to less fortunate families in Calgary on Sunday as part of the annual Calgary Firefighters Toy Association party at the Telus Convention Centre.
-
'One side or the other': Coutts, Alta. still a village divided after convoy blockade
The sound of blaring horns that echoed through this village 10 months ago has been replaced by the steady hum of semi-trailer trucks filing through the border crossing between Alberta and the United States.
-
Gunshots fired at Delburne, Alta., home Sunday morning
RCMP are looking for tips from the public after a home east of Red Deer was shot at early Sunday morning.
Montreal
-
COP15: Delegates close to major biodiversity agreement, says environment minister
A global agreement to protect a significant portion of the world's land and water will be reached in time for the end of COP15 in Montreal, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault predicted Sunday. The Canadian minister spoke on the eve of the last official day of the conference as negotiators worked on a proposed agreement that would include funding provisions totalling several hundred billion dollars.
-
Studying for a better future: Meet the Montreal students devoted to the climate cause
As the COP15 biodiversity summit in Montreal winds to a close, CTV News is sharing the perspectives of four local students confronting the issue from the inside out. And these students had a message for conference attendees: talk is cheap. It’s time for real, fast, concrete solutions.
-
WATCH\
WATCH\ | CTV News at 6 for Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022
Ottawa
-
As it happened: Argentina beats holders France on penalties to win 2022 World Cup
Argentina and France went all the way in the FIFA men's World Cup final on Sunday and the South American side prevailed on penalties to lift the 2022 trophy. CTVNews.ca brings you what went down in Qatar.
-
Ottawa LRT to reopen after mechanical failure
Ottawa’s light rail transit line was expected to fully reopen Sunday afternoon after a mechanical failure forced a section to close late Saturday night.
-
Rise in respiratory illnesses prompts further caution this holiday season: family doctor
As families set out to enjoy a holiday season free of COVID-19 restrictions in Canada, one doctor suggests people should still take protective measures to combat the rise in respiratory illnesses leaving medical teams on high alert.
Atlantic
-
New N.B. law allows supported decision-making for intellectually disabled residents
New Brunswick's lieutenant-governor gave assent Friday to the province's Supported Decision-Making and Representation Act, which will allow people with intellectual disabilities to appoint those who will assist in important choices they make.
-
Meningococcal disease outbreak at Dalhousie University surprises students
Public Health said it vaccinated hundreds of staff and students on Friday and Saturday. They will also be reaching out to people who were unable to visit the clinic over the weekend and discuss options for getting the vaccine.
-
One person found dead following house fire in Sydney
One person has died following a house fire in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday.
Kitchener
-
Price of Cambridge sports complex balloons
The costs of the City of Cambridge’s new sports complex is creeping upward as factors, such as inflation, have ballooned the projected cost.
-
Waterloo region’s Jewish community celebrates the start of Hanukkah
Sunday is the first day of Hanukkah, and to mark the day, the local Jewish community held a menorah parade and lighting in Waterloo.
-
Experiencing a vintage Christmas at Doon Heritage Village
With the hustle and bustle of the holiday season in full swing, a popular exhibit at the Doon Heritage Village is bringing families back to a simpler time during the holidays.
Vancouver
-
Snowfall warning lifted for B.C.'s South Coast, travel conditions remain challenging
A snowfall warning for B.C.'s South Coast was lifted Sunday afternoon, but conditions remained challenging on the roads and flight delays continued.
-
'Very disappointed in the health-care system:' B.C. man waiting 4 years for back surgery
A Chilliwack, B.C. man who’s been waiting four years for back surgery is slowly seeing his health and quality of life deteriorate.
-
Man charged after 2 people stabbed in Coquitlam home, RCMP say
A man and a woman who were stabbed inside a Coquitlam home on Saturday afternoon are expected to survive their injuries, according to police.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island students invent self-heating life-jacket, win science fair prize
Liam Pope-Lau and Fraser Tuck recently won a $5,000 award from the B.C. Science Fair Foundation for their self-heating life-jacket invention.
-
Divorcing couple appeals B.C. home assessment, arguing it's both too high and too low
A Denman Island homeowner's appeal of her 2022 property assessment succeeded in reducing the home's value by a few thousand dollars, but not before her ex joined the appeal and attempted to raise the assessment by nearly $300,000.
-
North Saanich wins injunction against man who argued illegal rental suites provide necessary affordable housing
The District of North Saanich has won an injunction against a landowner who has constructed or converted several structures on his property into housing, contrary to local zoning bylaws.