A long awaited report on wait times commissioned by the Pallister Government says it should reconsider or delay emergency room closures at two Winnipeg hospitals.

The 358-page report has dozens of recommendations on how to improve wait times across Manitoba.

One recommendation says the conversion of the Seven Oaks Hospital emergency department to an urgent care centre should be delayed or reconsidered until the “collateral impact” on patients in the Interlake and Winnipeg regions is evaluated. It also says the full closure of Concordia’s emergency department should be delayed until phase one of the current consolidation is deemed to be successful.

“The hospital/ED consolidation announced in April, 2017 is seen, conceptually, as a positive stride forward, but the devil is in the details—it must be properly evaluated, phased in, and coordinated with rural ED care, under a unifying governance structure.”

With regard the other hospitals, the report recommends:

Health Sciences Centre:

A robust emergency psychiatry unit within the HSC Adult emergency department

Sufficient 24/7 physician and nursing resources to safely staff the resuscitation area, as well as high, mid, and low acuity patient streams and preclude the need to divert major trauma away from the HSC.

HSC Children's Hospital

The report said a dedicated assessment of Children’s Hospital emergency department should be performed with respect to performance and processes compared to other childrens’ EDs, and the adequacy of its physical capacity relative to projected volume, acuity and output.

St. Boniface Hospital:

A new emergency department for St. Boniface Hospital is a high priority, as its current capacity is a major constraint to a fully consolidated system. The recently announced $3M “renovation” should be merely the first phase of an integrated ED redevelopment

Grace Hospital:

The Grace Hospital emergency department must be given sufficient medical and nursing resources to serve its expanded physical footprint and the projected increases in volume and acuity.

More to come…