Record-breaking temperatures in Manitoba

Unseasonably warm weather broke records in some areas of the province this week.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, several areas in the province set new records on Monday.

In the Altona and Gretna area, the mercury soared to 11 C, breaking the old record of 10.5 C set in 2001.

Dominion City and Emerson both reached 10.9 C, just slightly warmer than the record of 10.5 C set in 2001.

Steinbach hit 10.3 C, breaking the record of 9.0 C set on that day 33 years ago in 1990.

Pine Falls' old record of 8.1 C set in 2009 was broken when the thermometer hit 9.9 C on Monday.

In Winnipeg, no new records were set with the city's daytime high of 9.6 C on Monday.