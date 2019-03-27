It’s been a decade since Fargo’s record-breaking flood of 2009 when the Red River rose to 40.8 feet.

Based on data from the National Weather Service, a North Dakota State University climatology professor said it’s unlikely the Red will reach that mark in Fargo this year, but said major flooding is almost certain.

“The conditions are not similar. In fact, it is far from 2009,” said professor Adnan Akyuz who’s also North Dakota’s state climatologist. “2009 was a unique flood.”

Akyuz said before that flood, Fargo had experienced its wettest fall on record, there was a fast melt, deep snow pack and significant rain during the melt.

“It was a really difficult combination to repeat,” he said.

Comparatively, Akyuz said the fall of 2018 was the 38th wettest on record and so far the spring melt has been slow and gentle.

“It is very perfect and in fact this is what the doctor’s recommended,” he said. “The other best news is we have no precipitation forecast for the next seven days.”

The City of Fargo is preparing for a river crest of 40.3 feet in mid-April — that’s just below the level reached during the flood of 2009.

Akyuz said there’s a higher probability the river will hit the 37 foot mark but said there’s nothing wrong with getting ready for a more significant flood.

“It is better to be over-prepared than under-prepared,” he said.

The Red runs north to Manitoba, eventually emptying into Lake Winnipeg.

“Unfortunately to the south there’s still a lot of snow waiting to be melted and that’s going to be a tremendous amount of water trying to move to the north,” said Akyuz

Officials in Manitoba released their latest flood outlook Wednesday morning.

The province said with normal to unfavourable weather the Red River Valley is expected to reach at or just above 2009 levels.