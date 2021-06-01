WINNIPEG -- Here are the top five most-read stories on CTV News Winnipeg for May 2021.

Keith Spulnick, who is from Fraserwood, said he couldn't believe that he won the May 12 draw.

Spulnick said he checked his numbers a few times and then did some chores before he told his wife about the big win.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

-This report was first published May 19, 2021.

Manitoba's top doctor announced, “significant restrictions” coming this weekend which will implement widespread closures of businesses, and prohibits community, cultural and religious gatherings.

CTV’s Danton Unger reports.

-This report was first published May 7, 2021.

Winnipeg police have confirmed an arrest warrant has been issued for Chris Saccoccia, otherwise known as Chris Sky.

CTV’s Devon McKendrick reports.

- This report was first published on May 28, 2021.

All kindergarten to Grade 12 students in schools in Winnipeg and Brandon, Man., will be switching to remote learning starting Wednesday.

CTV’s Simon Stones reports.

-This report was first published on May 9, 2021.

A mainstay on Winnipeg’s Main Street is closing its doors after nearly 50 years in business.

CTV’s Stephanie Tsicos reports.

-This report was first published on May 6, 2021.