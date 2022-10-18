Record number of Winnipeggers took part in advance voting

A record number of Winnipeggers cast their ballots early for the upcoming municipal election.

On Monday, the City of Winnipeg said 13,365 ballots were cast at advanced voting locations at Winnipeg malls and universities this month. The city notes that this is 1,021 more ballots than in the 2018 election.

Though advance polling is now closed at malls and universities, it remains open at Winnipeg City Hall until Friday.

Community advance voting locations open on Tuesday and run until Thursday. These advance polling locations are open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. More details about advance voting, hours and locations can be found online.