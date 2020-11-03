WINNIPEG -- The company that runs two Winnipeg care homes has provided an update about COVID-19 and outbreaks in both locations and also said it is has asked for help from the Canadian Red Cross.

Revera, which runs Maples Personal Care Home and Parkview Place Long Term Care Home, said surveillance testing has wrapped up at the Maples facility.

"As of (Tuesday) 118 residents have tested positive for COVID-19. There are 100 active cases and 12 residents have resolved," the company said in a release.

Revera confirmed six residents have died because of COVID-19.

Thirty-nine staff have also tested positive, with 37 self-isolating at home, while two other cases have been resolved.

At Parkview Place, 107 residents tested positive for COVID-19, with 22 cases active and 62 recovered. Revera also said 23 people have died.

As for staff members, 30 have tested positive, 13 are still active and 17 have recovered.

Revera said the staffing is starting to stabilize at the long-term care home.

"Although several staff are still self-isolating after testing positive, several have returned. We have also augmented the regular staff with agency nurses and personnel from security firms to help keep residents isolated in their rooms."

REACHING OUT TO THE CANADIAN RED CROSS

Revera noted that with staff problems at its care homes, it has reached out to the Canadian Red Cross.

"(We are) working them through the WRHA on a plan to provide additional staffing resources to support the residents with delivery of meals, recreations activities and companionship, and maintaining isolation in rooms."

Health Friesen Cameron Friesen also said at Question Period in the Legislature that 35 staff have been hired for Parkview Place.

On top of reaching out to the Red Cross, Revera said it is working with Cynthia Carr, an epidemiologist from Winnipeg, and her team at EPI Research Inc. to help at the two care homes.

"The EPI Research team is assisting us with data analysis and contact tracing to determine sources of transmission and to help us understand the unusually high rate of asymptomatic positive cases and atypical symptoms that we have seen recently."

CTV News has reached out to the Red Cross and Cynthia Carr for comment.