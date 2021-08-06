WINNIPEG -- Corner kicks and headers have given way to cots and pillows as the indoor soccer pitch at the University of Winnipeg’s Axworthy Health and Recplex gives way to a temporary shelter.

The Canadian Red Cross is preparing the facility in case it needs to help shelter more wildfire evacuees from Manitoba’s north. Jason Small of the Red Cross says right now, the facility is the last option they have for sheltering fire evacuees.

“It’s non-operational and not required at the moment, but if we get to a point where the number of our evacuees exceeds our hotel space, then this will be required so we are setting this up now,” said Small.

“This is not ideal, shelters are not ideal. We really hope we don’t need to use this but we do want to make sure.”

Small led a media tour of the facility on Thursday, stating that should evacuees need to use the space, it would then be off-limits to news cameras.

The Red Cross is now housing more than 3,300 residents evacuated from five northern First Nations communities in hotels in Winnipeg and Brandon. The University of Winnipeg shelter could accommodate as many as 500 people, though right now, it’s set up for about 280. The current arrangement of cots is being done with family clusters and physical distancing in mind.

“There will be six feet around people,” said Small.

This is not the first time the Red Cross has turned this U of W space into a shelter. Small said it was converted for evacuees to use during the Thanksgiving weekend blizzard of 2019. The shelter was not needed, though it could have seen service if a space that did get used at the RBC Convention Centre had proven too small.

Small says the U of W space provides sufficient shower and washroom facilities and will have mental health teams to assist as required. He said the Red Cross is coordinating all of its support efforts with chiefs and councils from the affected First Nations. The Red Cross is providing services to Manitoba wildfire evacuees on behalf of the federal government.