Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for wildfire evacuees
Red Cross setting up emergency shelter for wildfire evacuees
The Canadian Red Cross is working to evacuate residents of Mathias Colomb Cree Nation as an out-of-control wildfire continues to threaten the remote first nation.
Officials say the fire doubled in size overnight and is now raging just two kilometres away from Pukatawagan, the first nation's largest community.
Val Charette works as a mental health therapist there. She says the fire has kept her away since Thursday.
"It was just this disbelief of how big the fires were surrounding the community, and how many fires there were," she said. "We've just been keeping busy, going on four hours of sleep, just trying to do everything we can."
The Red Cross is helping to evacuate residents to Thompson and The Pas.
"It's our goal, between planes and trains, to get them out by the end of tonight," said Communications Manager Jason Small.
The humanitarian organization is setting up an emergency shelter space for evacuees at the University of Winnipeg in case they run out of hotel space.
"This is obviously not the ideal choice," said Small. "We'd rather people go to hotels, but we have this in case it's needed."
The provincial government says additional resources are coming to help battle the blaze. The Northwest Territories has sent water bombers to help, and up to 40 firefighters are flying in from Ontario.
CTV News has reached out to the first nations' chief and council, but have not heard back.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Cargo plane operated by Ukraine carrier crashes in Greece, explosions heard
An Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukraine-based airline crashed Saturday near the city of Kavala in northern Greece, authorities said.
Veteran nurse shares why some are leaving patient care
Nurses in Canada have sounded the alarm over ‘stretched’ and ‘unsafe’ emergency rooms, including one 25-year veteran nurse who decided to walk away from patient care despite a worsening nursing shortage
Wildfire near Lytton, B.C., remains out of control; 15 square km burning
British Columbia's Wildfire Service says it is bringing in another 21-person unit crew to help fight a wildfire that broke out Thursday nearly two kilometres northwest of Lytton on the other side of the Fraser River.
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
Bank of Canada chief sees inflation 'a little over' 8 per cent as soon as next week
The Bank of Canada expects inflation to go 'a little over' 8% per cent, as soon as next week when June's data is released, and stay in that range for a few more months, Governor Tiff Macklem told a business group in a webcast transcript released late Friday.
Body of man found after rooftop parking lot gave way into office below in Vancouver
Crews working at the scene of a partial building collapse in Vancouver recovered the body of a missing male employee on Friday night.
Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal
Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.
Decision to exempt gas turbines from sanctions right thing to do: Freeland
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Canada made a difficult but correct decision last week to send repaired parts of a Russian natural gas pipeline back to Germany.
Regina
-
'Seeing people smile again': Vendors prosper at Country Thunder after 2 year break
Even with temperatures of around 34 C, the general feelings of those attending Country Thunder this year were upbeat for both vendors and fans alike.
-
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
-
Just brew it: Coffee gems in the Queen City worth visiting
Here are some coffee shops in the Queen city worth checking out.
Saskatoon
-
Beating the heat at Taste of Saskatchewan
Michael Shamoun doesn’t exactly have a desirable job this week.
-
Family, friends, community gathers to say final farewell to Frank Young
After an 81-day search for Frank Young, his community gathered to lay him to rest.
-
38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomes new commander
On Saturday, the 38 Canadian Brigade Group welcomed their new commander, Col. Shawn Fortin.
Northern Ontario
-
Heat warnings issued in the northeast
Environment Canada has issue a heat warning for most of the northeast Saturday.
-
Gem and Mineral show back in Sudbury
The 40th annual Gem and Mineral show has once again taken over the Carmichael Arena in Sudbury.
-
North Bay Parry Sound District Health Unit confirms first case of monkeypox
Someone in North Bay Parry Sound Health District has tested positive for monkeypox, the health unit said Saturday.
Edmonton
-
1 killed in boat capsizing on Wabamun Lake: RCMP
A man died after a boat capsized on Wabamun Lake Saturday afternoon, Mounties say.
-
Health experts on who would benefit most from a second COVID booster
Health experts discuss who should strongly consider getting a fourth dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as eligibility widens for second boosters, and who could consider holding off.
-
Pandemic, recent space travel gains renewing interest in model rockets: local club
A local model rocket club, celebrating more than 50 years of operation this weekend, says its membership only grew over the pandemic as families looked for new activities.
Toronto
-
Union Station locked down after man critically injured in downtown shooting
Union Station is being locked down following a shooting that has left one person with life-threatening injuries, Toronto police say.
-
Suspect arrested after woman murdered in Toronto last week
A suspect has been arrested after a woman was shot and killed in Toronto’s east end earlier this month.
-
Young scouts stuck in Zurich after missing Air Canada flight to Toronto
A number of young scouts are stuck in Zurich, Switzerland, after some members of their group missed an Air Canada flight to Toronto on Friday and it's not clear whether travel insurance will cover their return, one of their mothers says.
Calgary
-
Calgary Stampede looks to limit waste
Calgary Stampede looks at ways to go greener.
-
Driver arrested after hitting several people outside Ranchman's
Charges are pending against a driver after police say they struck a number of people outside Ranchman's early Saturday.
-
2 injured in early morning shooting in Calgary
Calgary police are looking for suspects after a man and woman were shot in an early morning incident.
Montreal
-
Appeal filed after Quebec judge grants conditional discharge to man guilty of sexual assault
Quebec's prosecution office says a judge relied on "stereotypes" and used a man's inebriated state to excuse him for sexually assaulting a woman when he spared him from jail time in a sentencing decision last month.
-
Concerns for Montreal's vulnerable populations as forecast tops 30 C
With Montreal expected to reach humidex temperatures of up to 35 C on Sunday, there are growing concerns for the city's more vulnerable populations.
-
Canadiens send Petry, Poehling to Penguins for Matheson, fourth-round pick
The Montreal Canadiens have traded defenceman Jeff Petry and forward Ryan Poehling to the Pittsburgh Penguins for defenceman Mike Matheson and a fourth-round pick in 2023.
Ottawa
-
'Something has to be done': Residents worried after fatal shooting on Lowertown street
Ottawa police are searching for a suspect after a late night shooting on a quiet street in Lowertown left a 36-year-old man dead.
-
HOPE Volleyball Summerfest returns to the sand at Mooney's Bay
The largest beach volleyball tournament in Canada returned to Ottawa on Saturday after a break during the pandemic.
-
Famous foods to try out on a road trip in the Ottawa Valley
CTV News Ottawa checks out three famous foods to try while travelling through the Ottawa Valley this summer.
Atlantic
-
Calls for N.B. legislature to reconvene grow after major health shakeup
New Brunswick’s official opposition is calling for all MLA’s to return to the legislature next week to discuss a major shakeup within the Department of Health and two health authorities.
-
‘It’s amazing’: Football fans descend upon Wolfville, NS for CFL game
Ten thousand football fans packed into Acadia University’s Raymond Field to watch the Toronto Argonauts beat the Saskatchewan Roughriders in a 30-24 victory, doubling the town’s population.
-
Molly's Mission and Caleb's Courage: Cape Breton families bound by loss, giving back
Through their tragic experience, the Waddens have found friends in another family that knows their pain all too well.
Kitchener
-
'Obviously concerning': WRPS inform residents in Waterloo's University district of suspicious activity
Waterloo regional police officers were going door to door in Waterloo's University district Saturday morning, handing out flyers with safety tips, following a number of alarming incidents.
-
'Armed and dangerous': OPP looking for suspect in relation to homicide investigation
Police in West Grey are investigating a homicide and say there is a person considered armed and dangerous on the loose.
-
Guelph's senior of the year takes 100 walks before 100th birthday
A woman in the Royal City has taken 100 walks before her 100th birthday for a good cause.
Vancouver
-
Maple Ridge shooting victim identified as 35-year-old woman
Homicide investigators have publicly identified the 35-year-old woman killed in a shooting in Maple Ridge Friday morning.
-
ATV impounded after driver caught speeding in wrong direction on B.C. highway, conservation officers say
A person caught driving an ATV at high speed in the wrong direction down a highway in Northern B.C. is facing hefty fines and has had their four-wheeler impounded.
-
B.C. nurse suspended for faking vaccine cards
A nurse in B.C. has been suspended for six months for creating fake vaccine cards last year.
Vancouver Island
-
VIIMCU investigating overnight homicide in Duncan
Major crime detectives have been called to investigate a fatal stabbing that happened in Duncan early Saturday morning.
-
B.C. NDP to begin leadership campaign period, new leader to be elected Dec. 3
The New Democratic Party in British Columbia says it will elect a new leader this December.
-
'Limited staffing availability' closes North Island emergency department again
A hospital on northern Vancouver Island has been forced to temporarily close its emergency department this weekend due to a lack of available staff.