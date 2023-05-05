Red Dress Day events taking place across Manitoba

The National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG), otherwise known as Red Dress Day is being marked in Winnipeg, Manitoba and across the country.

As part of recognition for the day, a round dance is planned at Portage and Main around the noon hour in Winnipeg. The group will march to The Forks following the dance.

Police are warning drivers to be cautious in the area and expect traffic disruptions

Oodena Circle will also be holding a walk for MMIWG2S+ to help raise awareness about the ongoing violence.

The walk is being done to help reflect the 231 calls for justice in the National Inquiry into MMIWG.

Sagkeeng First Nation is also holding a march on Friday at their First Nation's Anglican Church.

The Canadian Museum for Human Rights is opening a display in recognition of the day. The display includes items from selected community members who have been impacted by MMIWG2S+.

The display will be set up throughout the weekend and free for people to see.

In a joint statement from Premier Heather Stefanson, Indigenous and Reconciliation and Northern Relations Minister Eileen Clarke and Families Minister Rochelle Squires, they encouraged Manitobans to join in honouring the memories of MMIWG.

"Today, we remember those who have lost their lives to gender-based violence, and we honour the healing journeys of families and communities that live with the ongoing grief of losing a loved one," the statement read.

The Legislative Building will be lit with an image of the red dress, which the province says is a sign to continue dialogue and bring attention to the issue.