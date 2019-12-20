WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg’s Operation Red Nose ride service resumes full operation Friday evening after a technical issue with their phone system forced them to suspend operations for Thursday.

Spokesperson Sherra Hinton confirmed the ride service, in which volunteers drive you home in your own car if you’ve been drinking, was unable to take calls, rendering the service unavailable.

Technical issues have been resolved and the service is ready again to assist holiday revelers.

Clients wishing to schedule a ride can call 204-947-6673 between 9 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Their remaining nights of operation this holiday season are Dec. 20, 21, 27, 28 and New Year's Eve.

Individuals interested in volunteering with Operation Red Nose on one of these nights should visit their website for more information.