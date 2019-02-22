

CTV Winnipeg





The National Weather Service based in the U.S. is warning of significant flooding along the Red River.

It says the Red River basin runoff risk has increased substantially, and all main-stem points will see significantly higher flows.

The National Weather Service said the increased risk is partly due to higher streamflow, soil moisture and runoff from the south valley, coupled with much higher snowmelt runoff potential across the Red River basin. It also said the risk is exacerbated by deep frost and a potentially delayed thaw cycle.





Source: National Weather Service (U.S.)



The agency released the details in its 2019 spring flood outlook, which is for the U.S. portion of the basin and is based on conditions through Feb. 19.

It said there were significant snowfalls in late January and February, meaning widespread, above normal runoff is now likely.

The United States Geological Survey indicates that the Red River and its North Dakota and Minnesota streams are covered with thick ice or are flowing with normal ranges north of Fargo.