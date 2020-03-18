WINNIPEG -- Red River College will not be holding classes on campus and will shift to new learning plans starting next week in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

In a release sent Wednesday afternoon, the college announced starting March 23, no classes will be held on campus until the end of the winter term, up to and including May 1. In addition, all practicums for the term have been cancelled due to “widespread disruption in workplaces across the province.”

The college will be shifting to alternative delivery of programs, the release states. This includes online learning, simulated training, overlapping terms, and adjusting curriculum to delay practicum and lab work.

“Developing alternative delivery models for our many diverse programs is a significant undertaking that can only be done on a program-by-program basis. There isn’t a one-size-fits-all approach that we can adopt in this unprecedented situation,” said Dr. Christine Watson, interim president and CEO of RRC, in a statement.

“We are working very hard to find the balance. We want to protect our students, faculty, and staff and meet public health guidelines for reducing the number of people on campus. We also want to support students so they can continue their studies.”

Faculty and staff at the college are either working from home or in smaller numbers on campus to practice social distancing and help reduce the spread of COVID-19.