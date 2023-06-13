Red River Ex increasing security measures after last year’s shooting

The Red River Exhibition is increasing its security measures after a shooting at last year’s fair.

Some of the ramped up security measures include double fencing, random searches, pat downs, roving guards and bag searches. There will also be camera towers around the fair, which will be monitored by security guards.

“There is no more important job than keeping people safe,” explained Garth Rogerson, the CEO of the Red River Exhibition Association.

“It is our highest priority and we’re spending a significant amount of time working on that.”

Individuals who have been drinking alcohol are not allowed at the fair, as well as those with any sort of gang identification. Rogerson said security guards are being trained to be able to identify these situations.

He said they are also positioning guards in a way that will be more effective for public safety.

“We’re really being very, very strict at the gate to ensure that everybody who comes in is here to have a fun time and not cause trouble,” he said.

Rogerson said that adding security measures is an expensive endeavour, but it’s a way for the public to feel safe at the event.

He noted that it’s the fair’s largest expense and will cost about $250,000 this year.

“We’re not even stopping there. We’re investigating new metal detectors that are coming out of the U.S. that work fantastic and they’re not yet approved in Canada, but as soon as they are we’re going to bring them in. They’re used at NFL games and Disney,” Rogerson said.

“So there’s lots of new technology coming online that we’re going to incorporate as soon as it’s available.”

The increased security comes after a shooting at the Red River Exhibition grounds last June that injured a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old. Two 17-year-old males and one 15-year-old female was charged in connection to the incident.

The Red River Exhibition runs from June 16 to 25.