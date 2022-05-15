Red River is receding, more than 2,000 evacuees still displaced by Manitoba flood

While the Red River is starting to recede in southern Manitoba, flood waters linger in communities and more than 2,000 people are still displaced.

Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson, along with other officials with the province, took an aerial tour Sunday to view the impact the flooding has had on communities from a birds' eye view.

"I think what we can see certainly is that the river is starting to recede down in the Emerson area and I think we are looking at cresting in St. Adolph today," Stefanson told reporters after her flight.

She said it is good to see the ring dikes preventing flooding in communities, however she said there is a lot of water covering farmlands and everything else down in the southern Manitoba.

Johanu Botha, the head of Manitoba’s Emergency Management Organization, said there are currently 446 people evacuated from municipalities and just under 2,000 people evacuated from First Nations.

Wab Kinew, leader of Manitoba's opposition party, was invited on the flight and said his thoughts and support are with those suffering from the flood.

"We saw homes, we saw communities impacted. We've seen the communities that have been evacuated in some cases, others that look like islands in the midst of a lake that normally would be the Red River," Kinew said.

Stefanson said there will be more discussions with respect to the challenges the farmers and those displaced by floods will now face.

