

CTV Winnipeg





A record setting year for the Red River Mutual Trail has come to an end.

The trail has officially closed for the season, The Forks announced over the weekend.

Due to cold temperatures the trail reached its longest point ever, at 10 kilometres, and also lasted for the longest time period, at 72 days.

By contrast, the trail was only open for 33 days last winter.

The recent warm weather has also closed the on-land skating trails and rinks, along with the crokicurl rink.