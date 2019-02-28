The Red River Valley is at high risk of major flooding, according to the latest outlook from the province.

It says with normal weather conditions levels south of the floodway are expected to be near 2011 flood levels.

Late season snow, spring rains and a more rapid snow melt could bring levels closer to 2009, which saw extended road closures on Highway 75 and evacuations in some areas.

Flows on the Assiniboine and Souris Rivers are also expected to be high, however the province says peak levels will be below flood protection levels.

Ice is also expected to be thicker than normal which could increase the risk of ice-jam flooding.