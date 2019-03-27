In an updated flood forecast, the province said Manitobans can expect flooding in the Red River Valley at or just above 2009 levels with normal to unfavourable weather.

It said with favourable weather, slightly less than 2009 flood levels can be expected.

Flooding along the Assiniboine River is expected to be moderate.

The Hydrologic Forecast Centre (HFC) is predicting Emerson to peak between April 12 and April 23, depending on how quickly the snow melts and temperatures in both Canada and the United States.

When asked if Manitobans can expect Highway 75 to close due to flooding, the infrastructure minister said the province is “preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.”