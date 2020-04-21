WINNIPEG -- Water levels on the Red River in Winnipeg are nearing 19 feet, with the province predicting the crest could come on Tuesday.

The City of Winnipeg is reporting that as of Tuesday morning, river levels at James Avenue are sitting at 18.66 feet. According to the Manitoba government’s latest flood report, James Avenue is expected to crest at 19 to 19.3 feet between April 21 and 23.

The province is reporting that the Red River at Emerson, Letellier and St. Jean has peaked, and that crest levels are expected in the coming days from Morris to the Red River Floodway inlet control structure.

WARNINGS AND ADVISORIES

A flood warning has been issued for Emerson to the Red River Floodway inlet, just south of Winnipeg,

A high water advisory remains in place on the Red River from Lockport to Netley Creek.

ROAD CLOSURES

The following roads are currently closed due to high waters:

PR 217 from St. Jean Baptiste to PR 200 is closed;

PR 246, one kilometre north of the PR 217 junction, is closed; and

The northernmost point of PR 320, six kilometres north of PTH 4, is closed.

Anyone with questions about flood mitigation should contact a municipal authority. Questions regarding forecasts, water levels, provincial waterways or provincial water control infrastructure can be directed to 204-945-1165 or floodinfo@gov.mb.ca.