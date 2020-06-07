WINNIPEG -- It appears some Manitobans are having a hard time keeping their foot off the gas.

Last year, the speed limit on the South Perimeter between Provincial Road 330 and Pembina Highway was reduced as a short term safety measure, but some people still aren’t getting the message.

On Friday, the Manitoba RCMP sent out a message on Twitter saying, “Despite all six of the 80 km/h speed limit signs, RCMP wrote 23 speeding tickets in two days on the South Perimeter. It’s a high collision area and lives are at stake. SLOW DOWN.”



A stretch of the South Perimeter runs through Waverley West -- the ward of Coun. Janice Lukes.

She said she sees collisions along this highway far too often.

“They implemented this 80 kilometre speed limit because it’s a high collision area,” said Lukes. “It’s not designed to hold the volume of traffic it’s seeing now. The province recognizes it and they’re doing short term solutions.”

Last November, a petition was launched calling for changes to the intersection of Brady Road and the South Perimeter, after a 19-year-old man from the R.M. of Rockwood was killed when a semi collided with his car at the intersection.

Shortly after, the province reduced the speed along the stretch of highway to 80 km/h, and made plans to close the turnoff onto Brady Road.

A permanent service road to the Brady Landfill, which will connect to Waverley Street, is expected to be completed by the fall of this year.

St. Norbert-Seine River Coun. Markus Chambers said the South Perimeter has been an ongoing concern for both the provincial and civic government.

He said the long term goal is to have an inner ring road which would connect Kenaston Boulevard, Bishop Grandin Boulevard, Highway 59, and Chief Peguis Trail.

“That would bring more traffic inside the city, and more of the industrial or commercial traffic along the Perimeter Highway,” said Chambers. “Those are the long term measures we’re looking at.”

Chambers said residents in his ward have expressed safety concerns with the intersections at St. Mary’s and St. Anne’s as well.

Lukes said Winnipeg is becoming a global distribution hub, but the province has some outdated infrastructure, and she’s hoping to see more concrete solutions.

“Short term is better than nothing, but it’s not the answer. It’s a Band-Aid,” said Lukes.