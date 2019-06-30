

Jeremie Charron, CTV News Winnipeg





The Royal Canadian Air Force t-33 jet at Woodhaven Park has been remounted and put back on display after being refurbished and repainted.

The refurbished jet was unveiled Sunday with a new paint job honoring the Red Knight Aerobatic Program. It’s now accompanied by an informational panel honoring the program, its pilots and the performances of Brigadier-General Bill Slaughter who piloted a similar jet in the 1963/64 season.

The jet was originally gifted to the City of St. James to commemorate Canada’s Centennial in 1967.

“The T-33 jet has been a striking feature and landmark in St. James for the last 52 years for all to enjoy,” said Mayor Brian Bowman. “With this extensive refurbishment project now complete, the legacy will continue into the future to commemorate the history of this aircraft for Winnipeggers and all Canadians.”

The restoration project had a price tag of $180,000. It was funded with the help of the City of Winnipeg, the Assiniboia Community Committee and the Slaughter family.

"A common phrase in aviation is keep the blue side up,” said Cori Slaughter-Sahota, daughter of Brigadier-General Bill Slaughter. "Dad was never one to heed practical advice."

From 1967 to 1990 the aircraft at Woodhaven Park wore the pre-1967 RCAF silver finish colours. In 1990, the aircraft was repainted in the Golden Centennaires aerobatics team colors. This restoration was initiated about six years ago by the Royal Military Institute of Manitoba, and the aircraft was refurbished and repainted in the Red Knight colour scheme.

“With its new brilliant Red Knight colour scheme, the T-33 is an impressive local landmark,” said councillor Scott Gillingham, St. James Ward. “It is a fitting honour to one of the model's pilots and St. James resident, the late Bill Slaughter.”