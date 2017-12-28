

CTV Winnipeg





Relatives are concerned for the well-being of 37-year-old Martina Ballantyne.

Thompson RCMP said on December 12, a concerned relative of Ballantyne contacted investigators.

Ballantyne’s relative was last heard from on Dec., 12. A second person heard from her a few days later on Dec., 19.

RCMP said officers have been unsuccessful locating Ballantyne and are concerned for her well-being. Searches have been conducted in Thompson, her last known addresses in Flin Flon, The Pas, Cross Lake, Pukatawagan and York Landing.

Investigators believe she may either still be in the Northern Manitoba area or Winnipeg area.

RCMP is asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 204-677-6909 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.