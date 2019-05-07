The release of a report on the next phases of implementing impact fees in Winnipeg is being delayed until November at least.

Winnipeg’s chief corporate services officer Michael Jack told members of the mayor’s executive policy committee the city does not want to make it public until after a court battle set for October.

The home building industry has filed a lawsuit against the fee over new homes built in city suburbs.

Jack says making the details known before the case is heard “may only serve to complicate matters.”

As a result the working group, made up of industry and city officials, is also on hiatus until that time.

The original plan was to apply the fee to new commercial, office and infill properties in 2018 and 2019.