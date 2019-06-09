They may be small but their impact can be mighty. Cankerworms are back, and crawling on trees, benches and people across Winnipeg.

“There’s a lot, man. We’re just constantly pulling them off everything,” said Logan Antonation, while at a park with his family. “The kids don’t like them. We don’t like them.”

Antonation said the worms can make a family trip to the park less enjoyable and he’s not alone in that feeling.

“If it’s not on our cars, it’s on us. Walking my dog, you get caught in those little webs,” said Marco Desamero, while biking through a park. “It just sucks.”

Superintendent of Insect Control Ken Nawolsky said cankerworms disappeared for a number of years, and then started their trend of a growing population again over the last couple of years.

The city began spraying about two weeks ago as part of its Tree Pest Caterpillar Control Program, which targets cankerworms and forest tent caterpillars.

“There’s pockets of the city where we’re focusing now our efforts, where we’re noticing the cankerworm populations,” said Nawolsky.

As for why we may be seeing more, Nawolsky said cankerworms are cyclical creatures, meaning the population grows and crashes.

“We’re also noticing a contribution where there’s less banding occurring by citizens, where that used to help prevent the population from really exploding,” said Nawolsky. “That’s not really happening anymore, so we’re having more areas of the city to treat.”

Banding trees prevents the fall and spring cankerworms from laying their eggs. If you did band your trees, the city said you must remove them by early June to prevent rotting. The best time of year to place bands is September, and you can replace them again in March.

While it may seem like more of the worms are out and about, Nawolsky said damage to trees is expected to be minimal. He said any leaves lost, should grow back within the next month.

Relief is also on the horizon for those getting caught in any cankerworm webs. Nawolsky said the creatures have a lifespan of about four to five weeks, and we’re already into week three.

As for Antonation, he’s noticed an increase in the pests and is looking forward to enjoying nature with fewer cankerworms.

“Kind of one of those things I’ve come to accept living in Winnipeg,” said Antonation.

According to the city’s spraying schedule those living in the Crescentwood, River Heights, and Grant Park areas are on tap next.