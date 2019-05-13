Devotion time isn’t continuing at four Manitoba schools after parent groups failed to meet the April 30th deadline to submit petitions, according to the Hanover School Division.

The division said the four schools affected by the missed deadline are Green Valley School in Grunthal, Niverville High School, Landmark Elementary School and Landmark Collegiate.

The region has a large Christian population.

In a phone call with CTV News Monday, board chair Ron Falk said it’s the first time he can recall that religious exercises won’t be going ahead.

Falk said the deadline is imposed so school staff can get organized for September and groups can submit their petitions anytime during the school year. He said each petition must have signatures from the parents of 60 students.

Pastor Paul Martens from Landmark Christian Fellowship helped collect signatures for petitions in Landmark.

He said religion exercises are typically held for five minutes. It could involve a reciting of the Lord’s prayer or a short Bible reading.

Martens said the day signatures were due, his wife arrived 15 minutes after the office closed, missing the deadline.

Martens said a separate petition that was required to continue religious instruction, which he described as a 40-minute curriculum-based teaching session, also failed to gather the required signatures.

Martens said the petitions he worked on have enough signatures and devotion time should not be cancelled based on a technicality.

Falk said he’s aware of the reasons for the missed deadline in Landmark, but not at the other schools.

CTV News spoke with half a dozen grade 8 students in Landmark about the situation.

They expressed a mixed reaction. Some said they enjoyed and will miss the religious time. Others said they were not religious.

Both Falk and Martens believe the missed deadlines are not a reflection of changing times or communities becoming more diverse.

Falk said the division has heard from parents who were shocked exercises would not be continuing in the fall.

He said the board plans to look at whether rejected petitions can be accepted by the end of by the month.