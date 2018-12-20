

CTV Winnipeg





A house in Oak Bluff is destroyed and being torn down after an early morning house fire on Thursday.

RCMP in Headingley, Man., received a report about the fire on Park Avenue around 1:20 a.m., and when they arrived on scene the house was engulfed in flames.

In Pictures: Fire destroys home in Oak Bluff

According to officials, the fire began in the garage and spread to the rest of the house.

The RM of McDonald Fire Department also helped battle the blaze.

The family sleeping inside the home managed to make it out safely after a neighbor who was driving by saw the flames and woke them up.

Officials say there were about five to six people in the home.

The investigation continues.