

CTV Winnipeg





The remains of three Manitoban First World War soldiers have been found near a village in France, according to a National Defence news release.

The Department of National Defence (DND) and the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) identified the remains, which were discovered near the village of Vendin-le-Vieil, as Private William Del Donegan, Private Henry Edmonds Priddle and Sgt. Archibald Wilson. The remains were found over the course of a year.

All three of these soldiers were from Manitoba and enlisted in Winnipeg. They died in the Battle of Hill 70 as members of the Canadian Expeditionary Force 16th battalion.

DND and CAF have notified family members and Veterans Affairs Canada is providing them with support as arrangements are made. The soldiers will be buried by their regiment in the presence of family and government representatives at the Loos British Cemetary outside Loos-en-Gohelle, France, on Aug. 23. The public is welcome to attend.