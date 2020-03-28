WINNIPEG -- With the spread of COVID-19 increasing, health officials are asking people to watch out for flu-like symptoms, but what exactly are they?

During a news conference on Saturday, CTV News asked Dr. Brent Roussin, the province's chief public health officer, what the symptoms people should be watching out for.

"The most common symptoms are respiratory in nature," said Roussin. "So fever and cough are very common features of this."

Roussin also noted people typically have a feeling of malaise or a general feeling of sickness.

So far, COVID-19 patients also report feeling very tired and fatigued while sick with the virus.

Roussin also stated a runny nose could also be an aspect, but the main symptoms to watch out for are shortness of breath, fever, and fatigue.

PREVENTING THE SPREAD

According to Roussin, the best way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home in self-isolation.

When in public, people should remain one to two metres apart from each other.

Roussin stressed the importance of handwashing in preventing the spread.

He said people should also exercise proper cough etiquette, which is to cough or sneeze into your elbow.

More information on stopping the spread can be found here, on the Government of Manitoba's website.