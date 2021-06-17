WINNIPEG -- Students in Dauphin will not be returning to the classroom this year, according to the Manitoba government.

Announced in Friday’s COVID-19 bulletin, the province said remote learning for students in Dauphin will continue for the remainder of the year.

Students made the switch to remote learning back on May 26, when public health officials advised the Mountain View School Division to make all schools in the City of Dauphin transition out of the classroom because of high COVID-19 case numbers in the area.

For students in the Morden area, it is a different story. They will be returning to in-person learning on June 21, two weeks after all public and independent Kindergarten to Grade 12 schools in the city were put on mandatory remote learning.

On Thursday, Manitoba’s COVID-19 dashboard showed Morden has 14 active cases of the virus with four deaths. The province is reporting 25 active cases of the virus in Dauphin.

Dauphin schools will join those in Winnipeg, Brandon, Garden Valley, and Red River school divisions who will remain in remote learning until the end of the school year.

-With files from CTV’s Danton Unger and Devon McKendrick.