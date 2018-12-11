A doctor is shedding light on concerns from medical professionals over the province’s proposed plan to privatize the Lifeflight Air Ambulance service.

In October, 16 doctors wrote a letter to the province outlining their concerns. CTV News spoke to one of the physicians Tuesday.

The doctor said if the government doesn't provide the doctors with an appropriate plan to ensure their safety and safety of patients, they won't be getting on contracted planes as of Jan. 1.

They also said they will continue to accept patients using provincial planes, and expects some shifts to go unfilled.

Lifeflight has been operating for 30 years in Manitoba.

The doctor said they blame the government for dragging its heels to hire new pilots, and training them.

The doctor said at times flights get contracted out on a turbo prop plane and these pilots don't have the same level of experience as pilots in their program, which uses a tube jet planes.

They also said the contracted planes are not as fast or smooth, which can affect their ability to deliver care.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees' Union said a full complement for the program is 12 pilots. Right now it’s down to seven pilots and two are not working at this time.

MGEU president Michelle Gawronsky said if the doctors don't go on a contracted flight, the other staff won't either.

“The full complement for emergency medical when you're doing fly-ins, is to have the specialty emergency doctor, the specialty flight nurse that goes with, as well as everyone else that is involved in ensuring that that plane makes sure it gets to where it’s going and comes back safely,” she said.

The 16 doctors who wrote the letter said there are between 400 and 500 flights per year. This includes pediatric, in province and out of province flights.

Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs Grand Chief Arlen Dumas said he’s concerned and will be lobbying the province.

"The government of the day needs to rethink its strategy. You know there are aspects of health care that are a public service that are meant to look out for the interest of the people,” he said.

Health Minister Cameron Friesen said he's disappointed, thinking there would be more discussion with the doctors, not an ultimatum.

"The RFP process is not close to complete, making any threat premature and inappropriate. To be clear, though, if the RFP does not result in an outcome that is at least as safe and efficient as the current delivery model, we will not proceed," he said in a statement.

Friesen also said a Lifeflight jet was not available in 51 per cent of all cases in 2017/2018, which led to the use of private carriers.

He said the government is looking forward to further conversations with Lifeflight doctors in the near future.

The doctor who spoke with CTV News is also looking forward to more collaborative talks.