Renewed hope for sexual assault survivors program at risk of shutting down

Domestic violence
A program for sexual assault survivors, the future of which was in limbo, has been given renewed hope.

Survivor's Hope Crisis Centre was facing the prospect of cuts due to a funding gap.

In April, money from the federal government for its Sexual Assault Recovery and Healing program, dubbed SARAH, ran out, with future funding up in the air.

However, the federal government announced Thursday it is renewing support for the next three years, to the tune of $168,000.

The program provides 24/7 crisis support, long-term counseling, support groups, and referrals to those affected by sexual violence in the Interlake-Eastern region.

It is currently the only 24/7 sexualized violence counseling centre in rural Manitoba.

This comes after the province also contributed $25,000 earlier this spring, and the centre raised $30,000 in private donations.

- With files from Kimberly Rio Wertman

