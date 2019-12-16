WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg has awarded 15 community centres with funding for renovations projects, which is all part of the city’s Community Centre Renovation Grant program.

“Community centres play an important role in building healthy communities, and it’s essential to keep them accessible, upgraded, and safe,” Coun. Sherri Rollins, chairperson of the Standing Policy Committee on Protection, Community Services and Parks said in a news release.

The program received 15 applications for renovations and the requests totaled over $1.1 million.

The community centres approved are:

• Chalmers

• Norberry-Glenlee

• North Kildonan

• Notre Dame

• Park City West

• Ralph Brown

• Red River

• Riverview

• South Transcona

• South Winnipeg

• Sturgeon Heights

• Westdale

• Whyte Ridge

• Windsor

• Woodhaven Park

The program has two application intake periods every year. The spring intake happens in March and the fall intake happens in October.

The 2019 fall intake was the sixteenth application period the program has done.

Since the program launched in 2012 the City of Winnipeg has given more than $7.6 million to 180 community centres around the city.