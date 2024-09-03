Renovation work now underway at popular downtown Winnipeg park

Work is getting underway at the corner of Portage Avenue and Carlton Street to renovate Air Canada Window Park.

Part of the renovation process means fencing has been set up in the area, which caused confusion for some Winnipeggers.

"They just put the fence up. No notice or nothing," one person said to CTV News Winnipeg.

The city announced a $2.5 million facelift last year for the area, which would include the celebration of Indigenous culture.

The park has become a popular gathering place, however, it has developed a mixed reputation.

A city spokesperson told CTV News Winnipeg in an email that park users were told in August about the plans and community partners were there to answer any questions they had.

Sam Bird is one of the many people who visit the park every day, but he didn't realize the fence would be going up so soon.

"I hang out with my friends. All the people I know come over here. Now where are we supposed to go?" he asked.

A sign has been posted on the fence showing other parks nearby and it provides directions. The closest park is Central Park, which is four minutes away on Edmonton Street

Henry McKay is a volunteer with Spirit Horse Initiative and is often working in Air Canada Window Park. He said a lot of people see it as an eyesore.

"What I see is relatives that have lost their way and relatives that need love," said McKay.

He feels the renovations should reflect that and is excited about what the future holds in the new space.

"I just see it as a new beginning and a fresh start for that park."

The city expects the work to be done in the summer of 2025. A new name hasn't been decided yet, and the city is taking suggestions on renaming it.

The city said it would like the new name to honour Indigenous people who still connect with this land.