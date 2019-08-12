

CTV News Winnipeg





Manitoba renters might see their rent costs rise in the new year.

The 2020 rent guideline has been set at an increase of 2.4% and will take effect Jan.1, 2020, the Residential Tenancies Branch said in a release Monday.

The guideline is set every year and applied to most rental property — including apartments, single dorms, houses and duplexes.

It doesn’t apply to the following housing options:

rental units renting for $1,545 or more per month as of Dec. 31, 2019;

personal care homes;

non-profit housing with subsidized rent;

approved rehabilitated rental units; and

new buildings that are less than 15 years old, where an occupancy permit was first issued or a unit first occupied after April 9, 2001, or;

buildings that are less than 20 years old, where an occupancy permit was first issued or a unit first occupied after March 7, 2005.

Landlords can apply for an increase above the guidelines if they can prove it won’t cover cost increases they’ve incurred, the release said.

Tenants must receive a written notice of a rent hike at least three months before the increase takes effect.