WINNIPEG -- Manitobans looking to watch a movie in their cars during the summer will have to wait a little longer.

During the province’s daily COVID-19 case update, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, was asked about drive-in theatres not being included as part of the first phase of the province’s reopening plan.

“We can’t open everything at once,” Roussin said. “That’s going to be the answer, is that we have to draw the line somewhere.

“We have to have a phased approach to things, and certainly that's going to leave some places that were wanting to open up.”

Stardust Drive-in, located in Morden, posted on Facebook it would have to delay its opening date. The theatre, one of two in the province, were hoping to be open for customers by the May long weekend.

“Currently, Drive-in Theatres are grouped with indoor theatres on Manitoba's plan to re-open the province,” Stardust wrote on its Facebook page. “We are working with Flin Flon's Big Island Drive-in to try to change that. We are hard at work to make sure social distancing measures are in place, while waiting for directive.”

CTV has reached out to Stardust for additional comment.

Under the province’s current reopening plan, movie theatres are listed as part of a future phase of non-essential businesses, with no set timelines for reopening.

Movie theatres may reopen “if they maintain an occupancy level to allow people to maintain a physical distance of at least two metres, except for brief exchanges,” the province said.

Roussin said the province is examining drive-in movie theatres, and is expecting to have more information in the near future on when they can reopen.

“As more information comes in, and more details come in, we’re able to change out orders over time to suit what we think is best for Manitobans,” he said.