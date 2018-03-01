The cost to repair problems with Winnipeg's Deacon water plant could rise as high as $30 million dollars.

Officials with the water and waste department told councillors the price tag for repairs ranges between $5 and $30 million.

But they say the final cost will likely end up less than $30 million as that number equals how much the deficient components are worth, not the actual cost to fix them.

The city sued several contractors over roof leaks and other problems in December 2015. The claim was discontinued last year because the city missed several deadlines.

A city lawyer was fired over the issue and has since sued for wrongful dismissal.

Councillors raised concerns they were not briefed about deficiencies at the plant in a timely manner.

Winnipeg CAO Doug McNeil told councillors some elected officials were made aware as far back as February 2013, nearly two years prior to the lawsuit being filed.