

CTV Winnipeg





The Town of Swan River said a company that specializes in wells arrived in the town Wednesday evening, followed shortly afterward by parts needed to make repairs.

A state of emergency was declared on the weekend after the town experienced what was described on its website as a “major break in its water pumping a distribution system.”

READ MORE:

Low water supply in Swan River prompts local state of emergency

Water emergency ‘not over,’ no timeline for repairs Swan River residents warned

In an update Thursday, the town said, “This style of work requires time and precision. The environment and cold temperature are playing a role in the length of time needed to complete the repairs.”

The town could not yet say when residents could return to typical water use. The statement said, “We cannot stress enough that we need everyone to continue strict water restriction and conservation practices. This means no baths, no showers, no washing clothes or running dishwashers.”

The town continues to give residents access to drinking water, available for pickup at Swan Valley Regional School, and porta potties at the Swan Valley Co-op, from the hours of 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.