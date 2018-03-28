As hockey fans across the continent continue to take part in social media debates over whether the 19-year-old star shooter should shave, replicas of Patrik Laine's sandy beard are being sold in stores and appearing on the faces of fans in the stands.

All three locations of Party Stuff in Winnipeg have stocked blond, chin-only beards, with a dollar going to KidSport Manitoba each time one is sold.

"I'm sure that it's not as long as his beard is right now, but when he first started out, I'm pretty sure that it was a pretty good resemblance," said Angela Myle, store manager, Party Stuff.

Myle said as of Wednesday afternoon, the three stores had sold more than 150 of the beards.

“Who knows, maybe we’ll have a sea of white, and scruffy blonde beards,” said Myle.