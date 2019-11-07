WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is trying to figure out ways to crack down on vacant buildings being used as meth dens.

A new report is recommending the city review relevant laws to see if it has the authority to “impose conditions that enhance safety and security” at vacant properties.

The city wants to investigate whether it can speed up the process of taking over a building without compensation to the owner where “increased criminal activity” occurs because of negligent or deceased owners.

The city will also see if the window boarding bylaw can be changed to better physically secure vacant properties.

The recommendations stem from the illicit drug task force report released this summer.

Mayor Brian Bowman called for the vacant property provisions along with several other measures that the report also touches on.

On zoning for a supervised injection site, the report says it may be beneficial for the city to create a separate zoning category. Right now, it would fall under “medical/dental/optical/counselling clinic.”

A rise in stolen bikes and other metals has been linked to the meth problem. So it appears the city will make changes that will impact the scrap metal industry. The report concludes the city has the authority to force scrap metal dealers to obtain and keep photocopies of ID’s from customers selling to them. It says the city will move forward with necessary bylaw amendments.

The report also identifies recreation upgrades in “high need” areas impacted by poverty and drugs. It says City Council could consider the following: