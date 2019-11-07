Report calls for city to explore ways to crack down on meth dens
Published Thursday, November 7, 2019 1:47PM CST
WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg is trying to figure out ways to crack down on vacant buildings being used as meth dens.
A new report is recommending the city review relevant laws to see if it has the authority to “impose conditions that enhance safety and security” at vacant properties.
The city wants to investigate whether it can speed up the process of taking over a building without compensation to the owner where “increased criminal activity” occurs because of negligent or deceased owners.
The city will also see if the window boarding bylaw can be changed to better physically secure vacant properties.
The recommendations stem from the illicit drug task force report released this summer.
Mayor Brian Bowman called for the vacant property provisions along with several other measures that the report also touches on.
On zoning for a supervised injection site, the report says it may be beneficial for the city to create a separate zoning category. Right now, it would fall under “medical/dental/optical/counselling clinic.”
A rise in stolen bikes and other metals has been linked to the meth problem. So it appears the city will make changes that will impact the scrap metal industry. The report concludes the city has the authority to force scrap metal dealers to obtain and keep photocopies of ID’s from customers selling to them. It says the city will move forward with necessary bylaw amendments.
The report also identifies recreation upgrades in “high need” areas impacted by poverty and drugs. It says City Council could consider the following:
- Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre Site Redevelopment -- New spray pad (replacing wading pool), playground, hockey pen, athletic fields, community gardens, sport courts and landscaping. Cost: $2M-$3M
- Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre (MERC) Kitchen Renewal -- Redevelopment of MERC kitchen to meet required public health and accessibility needs and standards. Will enable a variety of neighbourhood services, food access and nutrition programs. Cost: $300,000
- Turtle Island Neighbourhood Centre Kitchen Renewal -- Will enable a variety of neighbourhood services, food access and nutrition programs. Cost: $300,000
- Freight House Outdoor Pool Replacement -- Replacement of older, inaccessible, maintenance intensive pool tank with more contemporary amenity. Cost: $4M-$6M
- Freight House Recreation Centre Redevelopment -- Redevelopment of Freight House Recreation Centre including community centre, Boys and Girls Club, daycare and City recreation programming. Cost: $12M-$15M
- Old Ex Site/WASAC Project -- Consolidation of WASAC building and Old Ex arena into a contemporary program and office space that may include other community stakeholders.Cost: New build: $8M-$15M, Addition/refurbish: $4M-$8M.