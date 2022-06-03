Report card finds ‘little progress made’ one year into feds’ MMIWG2S national action plan
A report card from an organization representing the political voices of Indigenous women concluded that ‘little progress’ has been made in the federal government’s national action plan to address violence, racism and disproportionate deaths of Indigenous women and girls.
The report card from the Native Women’s Association of Canada (NWAC) is billed as a comprehensive analysis of the federal government’s MMIWG2s National Action Plan.
That 113-page document was made public in June 2021, and was worked on by the federal government in collaboration with the National Families and Survivors Circle, Indigenous communities, and other levels of government.
The plan outlined seven categories for short-term priorities intended to be worked on over the next three years. The priorities are linked to themes from the national inquiry’s 231 calls for justice and 62 calls for Miskotahâ.
NWAC said while some progress has been made over the past 12 months, little or none has been made on others.
PROGRESS MADE ON NWAC PLAN TO ADDRESS CALLS FOR JUSTICE
This comes after a Nanos Research poll found Canadians are three times more likely to say their country has done a poor job of curtailing the deaths and disappearances than to praise the work it has done federally to stop violence.
The survey and the report card is available on the NWAC's website.
Meanwhile, NWAC noted the 2021 federal budget pledged $2.2 billion to be spent over five years. However, it points out the commitments were not separately costed, and there is little information on how these funds are being distributed and what concrete action is being achieved.
“Today, we are seeing the sad results of the government’s weak response to the crimes being committed against Indigenous women, girls, and gender-diverse people,” said NWAC’s CEO Lynne Groulx. “The National Action Plan, as it was drafted, was actually a recipe for inaction, and the people represented by our organization are paying the price.”
Conversely, NWAC made public its own fully costed plan to outline how the association would address the inquiry’s calls for justice.
It said it has fully completed 40 of the 66 actions contained in that plan and made progress on an additional 18.
The association also said it introduced 16 projects or programs over the past year. It said many were delivered through its Resiliency Lodges, which are now operating in two provinces and are being developed in two others.
CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the federal government for a response on the report card.
REPORT RELEASED AMID RASH OF WINNIPEG HOMICIDES INVOLVING INDIGENOUS WOMEN
The report card comes on the heels of a string of homicides in Winnipeg involving Indigenous women.
The most recent happened over the weekend. Winnipeg police said Tessa Perry, 31 was found on May 28 in the 100 block of Marlow Court with upper-body injuries. She was taken to hospital in critical condition where she died from her injuries.
Justin Alfred Robinson, 29, has been charged with second-degree murder.
None of the charges have been tested in court.
On Thursday, Winnipeg police announced they had started searching the Brady Landfill as part of the investigation into the homicide of Rebecca Contois. The remains of the 24-year-old woman were found outside of an apartment in North Kildonan on May 16.
Jeremy Anthony Michael Skibicki, 35, has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with Contois’ death. The charge has not been proven in court, and he remains in custody.
Police are also investigating the homicide of Doris Trout, 25, who was found dead in a common area of a Kennedy Street apartment. No arrests have been made.
Statistics Canada reported about two-thirds of First Nations and Metis women have experienced violent victimization in their lifetime.
Additionally, 56 per cent of Indigenous women have experienced physical assault while almost half of Indigenous women experienced sexual assault. Conversely, about a third of non-Indigenous women have experienced physical assault or sexual assault in their lifetime.
The data comes from the 2018 General Social Survey on Canadians’ Safety.
- With files from CTV's Josh Crab and Charles Lefebvre
