A provincial review of obstacles to permits and development in Manitoba is taking aim at the City of Winnipeg.

"It's given people the opportunity, sure, in some cases to perhaps vent, but let’s now take a look at whether that venting is legitimate and if there's something we can do about it,” said Premier Brian Pallister.

The 200-page report says after consulting with 50 people and groups that included developers, the province says it heard the city has a "...broken culture, and system which has resulted in significant anger and frustration."

"Small businesses are waiting excessive lengths of time for permits that they are waiting a long time to get inspections done," said Pallister.

Based on feedback the report says development fees are too high, permits are delayed, plans face "historic delays," building inspectors are "vindictive" and people are scared to speak out over a fear of retribution from the city.

It’s a concern the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce says it’s heard from its members.

"One consistent theme is I don't want to be identified for fear that it will come back to haunt me on a subsequent project going forward," said Loren Remillard, president of the Winnipeg Chamber of Commerce.

The city’s chief corporate services officer Michael Jack rejects that notion.

"I'd like to think that we have a pretty good relationship primarily with the development industry and with the large developers here in town,” said Jack.

Later in the report, the stalled Parker Lands project and a lack of development on the old stadium site are listed as examples of lost opportunities.

But the report is filled with several scathing quotes from unnamed sources with no verification of the statements being made.

In response to the review, Mayor Brian Bowman released this statement:

"Unfortunately, what we have now appears to be a developer complaint box shrouded in anonymity," said Bowman.

And critics say the report is simply political in nature as the city and province have been embroiled in a funding feud for months.

"The premier's process has been very questionable, I'm not surprised if some people have some serious doubts about this report," said Andrew Swan, MLA with the Manitoba NDP.

The report contains no recommendations, but the province says the findings will be used to get more feedback to prepare recommendations in a second report.

There is no mention in the report of Winnipeg building inspectors doing personal activities during work hours, an allegation raised by a private investigation firm earlier this year.

Premier Brian Pallister says that’s an HR matter the city is tackling with its own probe, something he calls an important undertaking. He says the point of the provincial review was much larger.

“Just changing personnel who aren’t doing their job doesn’t change the underlying cultural issues,” said Pallister.