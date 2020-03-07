WINNIPEG -- A multi-residential home in Winnipeg’s West End was evacuated after police received reports of a man with a gun Saturday morning.

According to police, eight units and an ambulance were sent to the home in the 400 block of Arlington.

About ten people were taken out of the home and sheltered in a Winnipeg Transit bus while police dealt with the incident. A section of Arlington Street was also shut down for about an hour.

Police have not said whether or not a firearm was found.

A spokesperson for the Winnipeg Police Service said a man was detained but police have not laid charges.

No injuries were reported and everyone was allowed back inside the home.