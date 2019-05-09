

CTV Winnipeg





RCMP in Portage la Prairie, Man., are asking for information on a stabbing, after the victim was seen bleeding on a street.

The sighting on 3rd Street NW was reported to police Tuesday at around 9:55 a.m., but officers who went there couldn't find him.

Police said evidence from the scene led them to discover the 29-year-old stabbing victim, whose life wasn’t threatened by the injuries, on Fisher Avenue.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call RCMP in Portage la Prairie at 204-857-4445 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.