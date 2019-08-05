Report of serious injuries following crash on Hwy 9 north of Selkirk: RCMP
(Source: Google)
CTV News Winnipeg
Published Monday, August 5, 2019 3:03PM CST
The RCMP said there are reports of serious injuries following a collision on Highway 9 north of Selkirk Monday afternoon.
Mounties say around 1:55 p.m., multiple units responded to a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Meadowdale Road.
As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers remain on scene and are diverting traffic around the collision.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story. More to some…