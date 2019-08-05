

CTV News Winnipeg





The RCMP said there are reports of serious injuries following a collision on Highway 9 north of Selkirk Monday afternoon.

Mounties say around 1:55 p.m., multiple units responded to a serious collision at the intersection of Highway 9 and Meadowdale Road.

As of 3:45 p.m. Monday, officers remain on scene and are diverting traffic around the collision.

No further details are available at this time.

