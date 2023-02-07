Report on Winnipeg's finances shows $83 million shortfall, plus more for transit

A newly released report reveals the City of Winnipeg ended 2022 with a shortfall to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

The figures are from the city’s unaudited financial status report, which looks at the tax-supported operating budget.

It noted the city had an $83 million budget shortfall by the end of 2022, with an added $5 million deficiency from transit alone.

Officials say the shortfall can largely be blamed on the impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic and over-expenditures in snow and ice operations, which it says cost $52 million more than was budgeted for in 2022.

This includes $8.4 million spent in December alone.

Meantime, the city budgeted $41.3 million for anticipated COVID-19 financial impacts in 2022, but pinpointed an additional $12.4 million was needed for the year.

Some good news – the transit shortfall was ‘greatly reduced’ after the province allocated $19.4 million to the city from the federal government’s fund to support municipalities facing transit shortfalls. From that pot, $9 million will be used for the 2022 fiscal year, with the remainder helping to pay for operations this year.

In a statement, finance committee chair Jeff Browaty said the rainy day fund will be used to cover the shortfall. However, he notes it will leave the city’s reserves greatly depleted.

“Winnipeg residents can look forward to learning what the City’s plan is moving forward with the release of the 2023 Budget Update this week,” he said.

Winnipeg's full financial update can be read on the city’s website.

Meantime, the city will release its 2023 budget update on Feb. 8.

CTV News Winnipeg will have full coverage.