The latest financial outlook projects a $12.1 million deficit for the City of Winnipeg.

A quarterly report to the finance committee says $4.5 million is due to higher costs for policing, which includes overtime needed for the Whiteout street parties, a decrease in traffic tickets and pensions.

Another $3.7 million is attributed to the Fire Paramedic Service for debt, overtime and benefit expenses. Snow clearing ate up an extra $1.6 million.

The report says the city expects improvement on the deficit as the year continues.