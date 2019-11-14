WINNIPEG -- A program that helps prevent discoloured water could go down the drain.

Department officials are recommending the annual water main cleaning program be discontinued.

A budget report to the water and waste committee says that could increase reports of discoloured water.

The department says some preventive maintenance and cleaning will also be reduced or cut.

The proposal is one of many options for the department to live within a mandated 2 per cent target increase.

Other recommended cuts include: the residential toilet replacement credit, grants to groups like Fort Whyte Alive and Save Our Seine, and advertising.

The committee also heard 24-hour emergency coverage will be reduced from two crews to one overnight. They respond to issues like downed trees and lights.

Under the proposal the Riverbank Stabilization Program will also end with the exception of limited erosion measures on small creeks.